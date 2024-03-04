News & Insights

Australia current account surplus surges in Q4, adds to growth

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 04, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australia's current account surplus widened sharply in the December quarter as iron ore and coal exports surged, a much-needed boost to the economy that lessens the risk of recession.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account surplus jumped to A$11.8 billion ($7.68 billion) in the fourth quarter, from an upwardly revised A$1.3 billion the previous quarter. That compared to forecasts of a A$5.6 billion surplus.

The ABS said net exports would add 0.6 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter, when analysts had thought they would add only 0.2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; +61 0 427901124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.