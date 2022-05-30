Australia current account surplus shrinks, drags on GDP

Australia's current account surplus shrank unexpectedly in the first quarter as companies paid out fatter dividends to offshore investors, while import volumes far outstripped exports taking a chunk out of economic growth.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the current account surplus narrowed to A$7.5 billion ($5.38 billion), well short of forecasts of a A$13.4 billion.

Net exports will subtract 1.7 percentage points from gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, above forecasts for a 1.4 percentage point drag. The GDP figures are due on Wednesday and were expected to show growth of 0.7% for the quarter and 3.0% for the year.

