Australia current account surplus balloons to A$18.3 bln in Q2

Australia's current account surplus widened sharply in the June quarter as resource exports were boosted by both prices and volumes, making a sizable contribution to economic growth.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus ballooned to A$18.3 billion ($12.50 billion)in the second quarter, just under forecasts of A$20.8 billion.

Exports of goods jumped almost 15% as miners shipped more resources to Asian customers amid rising prices, while imports tapered off after a very strong March quarter.

As a result, net exports will add 1.0 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP), above forecasts for a 0.9 percentage point contribution.

($1 = 1.4643 Australian dollars)

