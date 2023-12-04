News & Insights

Australia current account slides into deficit in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 04, 2023 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australia's current account slid into deficit in the September quarter as prices for some commodity exports fell and more locals spent money abroad, leaving trade as a drag on the economy overall.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account fell to a deficit of A$158 million ($104.49 million) in the third quarter. That compared to a surplus of A$7.8 billion in the second quarter and well under forecasts of a A$3.1 billion surplus.

The ABS said net exports would subtract 0.6 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, compared to forecasts for a drag of 0.2 percentage points.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.