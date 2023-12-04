Australia current account slides into deficit in Q3

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australia's current account slid into deficit in the September quarter as prices for some commodity exports fell and more locals spent money abroad, leaving trade as a drag on the economy overall.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account fell to a deficit of A$158 million ($104.49 million) in the third quarter. That compared to a surplus of A$7.8 billion in the second quarter and well under forecasts of a A$3.1 billion surplus.

The ABS said net exports would subtract 0.6 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, compared to forecasts for a drag of 0.2 percentage points.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

