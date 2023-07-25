News & Insights

US Markets

Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta $14 mln for undisclosed data collection

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

July 25, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Byron Kaye for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms META.O to pay fines totalling A$20 million ($14 million) for collecting user data through an application purporting to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.

Australia's Federal Court also ordered Meta, through its subsidiaries Facebook Israel and the now-discontinued app, Onavo, to pay A$400,000 in legal costs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which brought the civil lawsuit.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7541; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.