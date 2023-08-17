News & Insights

Australia court dismisses corporate regulator's appeal on lawsuit against CBA

August 17, 2023 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Full Federal Court has dismissed an appeal by the country's corporate regulator against an earlier Federal Court decision to dismiss proceedings against top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX over alleged breaching of conflicted remuneration laws, the regulator said on Thursday.

