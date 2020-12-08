Australia consumer sentiment hits 10-year high

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for the fourth straight month in December to a 10-year high as the country further relaxed virus restrictions and states opened their borders to each other.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday climbed 4.1% in December from November, when it had risen 2.5%.

The index is now 48% above a nadir hit in April and has reached its highest level since October 2010 at 112, implying optimists far outnumber pessimists

