Australia consumer sentiment dips in Oct -survey

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment dipped only slightly in October amid relief that interest rates did not rise as much as feared last week, though the mood remains much darker than suggested by actual spending data.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Tuesday dipped 0.9% in October from September, when it bounced 3.9%. The index was down 20.0% from October last year at 83.7, meaning pessimists far outnumber optimists.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the outcome would have been worse if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had not chosen to deliver a surprisingly small rate rise of 25 basis points last week.

"Sentiment was considerably better amongst those surveyed after the RBA's smaller than expected move," said Evans, noting sentiment in this group actually rose 5% from September.

The RBA shifted down to quarter-point moves to reflect the rapid amount of tightening already delivered, with rates now at 2.6% compared to 0.1% in early May.

The survey's measure of the economic outlook for the next 12 months eased by 4.2% in October, after jumping by more than 12% the month before, while the outlook for the next five years dipped 2.1%.

Measures of family finances were mixed with finances compared with a year ago up 1.1%, while the outlook for finances over the next 12 months fell 0.4%.

Westpac's measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item firmed 1.6%, but was still down 22.6% on a year earlier.

That contrasts with retail sales which have held up strongly so far this year, thanks in part due to a healthy labour market where unemployment is down near 50-year lows.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.