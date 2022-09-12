Australia consumer sentiment breaks 9-month losing streak in Sept

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment bounced in September to break a nine-month losing streak as the outlook for the economy brightened a little, though the mood remains brittle overall.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Tuesday rose 3.9% in September from August, when it fell 3.0%. The index was still down 20.5% from September last year at 84.4, meaning pessimists far outnumber optimists.

The bounce came as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided last week to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points to 2.35%, but hinted that the pace of tightening might slow from here.

"The improvement is a little surprising, especially given continued sharp rises in the cost of living and the RBA's decision during the survey week to make another 50bp increase in the official cash rate," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

"We have only seen sentiment at these low levels in the past during recessions or major economic disturbances such as the COVID pandemic or the Global Financial Crisis."

Evans noted one difference this time was the strength of the labour market as unemployment hit a 48-year low of 3.4% in July after a run of very strong jobs growth.

"Despite intense pessimism more generally, consumers are still remarkably upbeat about labour market prospects," said Evans.

The survey's measure of the economic outlook for the next 12 months picked up by a sharp 12.5% in September, while the outlook for the next five years rose 4.2%.

Measures of family finances were mixed with finances compared with a year ago slipping 4.8% while outlook for finances over the next 12 months added 4.7%.

Westpac's measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item firmed 2.8%, but was still down 23% on a year earlier.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)

