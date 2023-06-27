Australia consumer inflation rate slows to 13-month low in May

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - Australian consumer price inflation rate slowed to a 13-month low in May, driven by a sharp pullback in fuel, while a measure of core inflation also cooled in a sign interest rates might not have to rise again in July.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.6% in the year to May, down from 6.8% the previous month and well below market forecasts of 6.1%.

The core trimmed mean measure of CPI rose 6.1%, again down from 6.7% in April. However, a closely watched measure of prices excluding volatiles and holiday travel slowed only a tick to 6.4%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Christopher Cushing)

