News & Insights

Australia consumer inflation rate slows to 13-month low in May

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

June 27, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole Christopher Cushing for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - Australian consumer price inflation rate slowed to a 13-month low in May, driven by a sharp pullback in fuel, while a measure of core inflation also cooled in a sign interest rates might not have to rise again in July.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.6% in the year to May, down from 6.8% the previous month and well below market forecasts of 6.1%.

The core trimmed mean measure of CPI rose 6.1%, again down from 6.7% in April. However, a closely watched measure of prices excluding volatiles and holiday travel slowed only a tick to 6.4%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.