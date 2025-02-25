Australia Construction Work Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday see Q4 numbers for construction work done, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Construction work is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter, easing from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will release December data for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to rise 1.1 percent on month after slipping 1.6 percent in November. The coincident is tipped to add 1.4 percent after losing 1.4 percent a month earlier.

Singapore will provide January figures for industrial production; in December, production was down 0.7 percent on month and up 10.6 percent on year.

Taiwan will see Q4 numbers for gross domestic product and January results for unemployment. GDP is called steady at an annual 1.84 percent; the jobless rate in December was 3.39 percent.

Hong Kong will release Q4 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year - steady from the previous quarter.

The Thai central bank will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.25 percent.

