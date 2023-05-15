News & Insights

Australia competition watchdog to probe gas pricing by retailers

May 15, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

By Emily Chow

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog will look into natural gas retailers' market behaviour and expects them to pass through cheaper supplies to consumers, the head of the agency said on Tuesday.

The government has ramped up scrutiny of its gas supply chain, introducing price caps and proposing a curb on liquefied natural gas exports from the country's east coast plants, to ensure sufficient supplies reach consumers at affordable prices.

The objective of the government's intervention is to have enough supply for east coast markets at a reasonable price, Anna Brakey, commissioner of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), told the APPEA industry conference.

"We will now turn our focus to retailers," she said.

The watchdog expects retailers to pass on cheaper gas prices to consumers and if this does not happen, Brakey said, it will provide further recommendations to the government.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Klamann)

