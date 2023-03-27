Australia competition regulator wants earlier heads-up from foreign bidders

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust watchdog wants the federal government to overhaul its regulatory framework to make foreign entities engaging in merger and acquisition activity notify the authorities sooner, the agency's chair said on Tuesday.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said the regulator was sometimes notified too late to play a proactive role in global transactions because of an informal regulatory system that was not always "fit for purpose".

"We do need some change in our merger framework," Cass-Gottlieb told the Australian Financial Review Banking 2023 summit in Sydney.

"Australia has an informal regime and does not require mandatory notifications," she added, noting that this resulted in "either the ACCC either not being notified at all or (the prospective buyer) waiting and engaging in strategic behaviour".

She did not specify any deals where a foreign bidder had intentionally delayed notifying the ACCC. Australia is experiencing a flurry of overseas-originating deals as rising interest rates put downward pressure on local asset valuations.

"The ACCC needs time to move, to make a well-informed assessment," Cass-Gottlieb said.

