Australia competition regulator calls for merger laws reforms

April 11, 2023 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - The Chair of Australia's competition regulator Gina Cass-Gottlieb in a speech on Wednesday called for reforms to the country's merger laws.

"Australia's merger laws are no longer fit for purpose and tilted too much towards allowing potentially anti-competitive mergers to proceed," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission cited Cass-Gottlieb as saying.

