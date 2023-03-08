Australia clean energy investment ramps up but more needed-industry body

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Investment in large-scale clean energy projects in Australia ramped up in the fourth quarter to its highest level in four years but that may still not be enough for the country to hit a key 2030 target, a report by an industry body said on Thursday.

The Clean Energy Council said in a quarterly report that A$4.3 billion ($2.8 billion) was invested in renewable generation and storage projects in the final quarter of 2022, while annual investment rose 17% to A$6.2 billion from the prior year.

However the report warned Australia lagged in deploying new wind and solar farms, which could dent the government's plans of growing the share of renewable energy in the national power grid to 82% by 2030 from about 30% now.

"While the uptick is encouraging, one quarter doesn't mean a trend," the council's chief executive, Kane Thornton, said in a statement. "The current policy settings are only going to get us so far."

Last month, the national energy market operator warned Australia's east could face blackout risks from the middle of this decade if renewable projects are not accelerated as the country switches off coal-fired power.

Australia's Labor government, which won power in May 2022, has pledged to invest A$20 billion to rebuild and modernise the national electricity network as it aims to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

The previous conservative government was considered by clean energy advocates as a global laggard for its emission policies.

Thornton said investors were responding to "a more positive political and policy environment" now.

But Australia must do more to attract clean energy funding, which has been lured away by incentives in U.S. President Joe Biden's $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act and the European Commission's Green Deal Industrial Plan, Thornton said.

