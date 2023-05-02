News & Insights

Australia central bank stuns market with quarter-point rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

May 02, 2023 — 12:32 am EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday stunned markets by raising its cash rate 25 basis points when traders had looked for an extended pause, saying inflation was way too high and even higher rates might be needed to bring it to heel.

Wrapping up its May policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted rates to 3.85% and said "some further" tightening may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe.

Markets had been wagering heavily on a steady outcome given core inflation had eased a little more than expected and the full pain of the RBA's past tightening was yet to be felt in the economy. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.