News & Insights

Australia central bank sees challenging economy, inflation risks

Credit: REUTERS/ANU/TRACEY NEARMY

October 17, 2023 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday said the domestic economy was in a "challenging" situation with consumption slowing but inflation still elevated, and monetary policy was on a narrow path to balance these forces.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said there were signs that inflation might be difficult to suppress, particularly in services where it was proving to be sticky.

She warned that the central bank was very alert to upside risks on inflation and, were it to remain higher than expected, the bank would have to respond with tighter monetary policy.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.