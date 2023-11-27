News & Insights

Australia central bank says restrictive policy needed to cool demand

November 27, 2023 — 09:16 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Tuesday reaffirmed that monetary policy in Australia was restrictive and working to dampen demand, though inflation in the service sector was proving sticker than hoped.

Speaking at a conference in Hong Kong, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said domestic demand was strong enough that businesses felt able to pass on rising costs to customers and maintain their profit margins.

The RBA was committed to bringing inflation down, she added, but was trying to do that without pushing unemployment up too far.

