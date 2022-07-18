Australia central bank says rates still too low to contain inflation

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank sees a need for more policy tightening as, even after recent hikes, interest rates are still too low to constrain inflation expectations amid a strong labour market.

Minutes of its July policy meeting out on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board discussed the neutral rate - one that is neither expansionary nor contractionary - and decided the current rate of 1.35% was "well below" that.

"The level of interest rates was still very low for an economy with a tight labour market and facing a period of higher inflation," the minutes showed.

"Members viewed it as important that inflation expectations remained well anchored and that the period of higher inflation be temporary."

The central bank raised rates by 50 basis points at the meeting, the third hike in as many months.

