Australia central bank raises rates to 11-yr high, warns more hikes likely

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates by a quarter-point to an 11-year high, and warned that further tightening may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target.

Wrapping up its June policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked the cash rate to 4.1%, saying inflation is still too high and that it wanted to prevent high price expectations from becoming entrenched.

Markets had been leaning towards a pause, although they had priced in a sizeable 40% chance that the RBA would hike by 25 basis points. Many economists had seen the June meeting outcome as a line-ball call. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

"Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7 per cent is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe in a statement.

"This further increase in interest rates is to provide greater confidence that inflation will return to target within a reasonable timeframe."

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday would debate its monetary policy decision after four rate pauses, and the Federal Reserve is expected to end a run of 10 straight rate increases next week while leaving the door open to a future rise in borrowing costs.

