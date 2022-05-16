Australia central bank minutes hint at June rate rise

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank considered a sharper rise in interest rates at its May meeting but settled on a "normal" quarter point because it would meet again in a month, a heavy hint it will hike again in June.

Minutes of the meeting released on Tuesday, showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board considered hiking by 40 basis points, but decided to move by 25 basis points to 0.35% since this would mark a return to "normal operating procedures".

"Given that the Board meets monthly, it would have the opportunity to review the setting of interest rates again within a relatively short period of time, based on additional information," the minutes showed.

"They also agreed that further increases in interest rates would likely be required to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to the target over time."

The market took that as a clear sign it would hike again at its June 7 meeting, and probably by 25 basis points. Futures 0#YIB: moved to fully price a rise to 0.60% in June, and already have rates reaching 2.75% by year end.

If correct, that would be one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in modern history and a serious burden to households who hold a record A$2 trillion ($1.39 trillion) in mortgage debt.

A survey of consumers from ANZ on Tuesday showed confidence had slid to its lowest since mid-2020 as respondents fretted about their finances and the economy.

This was all badly timed for Prime Minster Scott Morrison who faces an election this weekend fought largely on economic management, but is trailing in opinion polls.

The RBA's sudden shift on policy followed data showing inflation surged to 20-year peaks in the first quarter as energy, building, health and food costs all ballooned.

Core inflation shot to 3.7%, the highest since 2009 and uncomfortably far above the RBA's 2-3% target band. Indeed, the central bank now expects core inflation to stay above the band until 2024, underlining the scale of the policy task ahead.

"Members observed that it would be more difficult to return inflation to the target if the inflation psychology in Australia were to shift in an enduring way," the minutes showed.

The Board took note of RBA liaison with businesses, which showed a marked change in wage setting behaviour in recent months, with many more firms aiming to lift pay.

Official figures on wages for the first quarter due on Wednesday are expected show annual growth picked up to a decade-high of 2.5%, while jobs data due on Thursday may show unemployment falling under 4% for the first time since the 1970s.

