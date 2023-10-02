News & Insights

Australia central bank holds rates at 4.1% for fourth month

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

October 02, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday for a fourth month, but again warned that further tightening might be needed to bring inflation to heel in a reasonable timeframe.

Wrapping up its October policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 4.10% and said recent data were consistent with inflation returning to its 2–3 percent target over time with output and employment still growing.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome this month, though there is still some chance of a hike in November depending on how inflation progresses over the third quarter. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.