Australia central bank holds rates at 4.1% for fourth month

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday for a fourth month, but again warned that further tightening might be needed to bring inflation to heel in a reasonable timeframe.

Wrapping up its October policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates at 4.10% and said recent data were consistent with inflation returning to its 2–3 percent target over time with output and employment still growing.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome this month, though there is still some chance of a hike in November depending on how inflation progresses over the third quarter. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

