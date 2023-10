SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Thursday said the strong third-quarter inflation report was about where policymakers thought it would come, and they would build the data into the latest economic forecasts to see the implications for policy.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.