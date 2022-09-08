Australia carbon credit trading rockets to record in first-half 2022

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Carbon credit trading in Australia rocketed in the first half of 2022 to a record, with volumes jumping five-fold in the second quarter from a year earlier after the election of a Labor government seeking to speed up carbon emissions reductions.

In a quarterly report, the Clean Energy Regulator said an all-time high 8.7 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) traded in the secondary market in January through June, more than triple the volume in the first half of 2021.

Nearly two-thirds of that came in the second quarter.

The activity was largely driven by investors, traders and speculators betting the country's biggest emitters will need credits to offset their emissions under Labor's plan to set tougher targets from July 2023, said Hugh Grossman, executive director at carbon and electricity market advisory firm RepuTex.

Amid the trading spurt, ACCU prices recovered from a slump in March that came when the previous government cleared the way for millions of carbon credits to be sold to the private market instead of to the government.

Spot ACCU prices rose in the second quarter to more than A$37.10 a tonne ($24.94), but have since fallen back to A$29.25, and are down from a record high of A$57.15 in January, data from investment bank Jarden shows.

"Supply (of ACCUs) is no longer a constraint. We're probably in more of an oversupplied market," Grossman said.

Each ACCU issued to a project, such as reforestation, is worth 1 tonne of carbon dioxide avoided or stored.

Certain categories of projects that have co-benefits, such as savanna fire management which prevents larger bushfires and provides jobs to indigenous people, have fetched a premium of as much as A$22.50 over spot prices, the regulator said.

The price gap has also opened up due to an ongoing review of carbon credit integrity. Savanna fire management credits are not under review.

"We are seeing a bit of a flight to quality - a spread opening up where buyers are actively looking to source higher quality credits which might not be affected by the review," Grossman said.

($1 = 1.4874 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

