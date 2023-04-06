Australia cancels Binance Derivatives' financial services licence

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Thursday cancelled the Australian financial services licence held by an entity trading as cryptocurrency exchange Binance Australia Derivatives.

The move was in response to a cancellation request it received from the company a day earlier.

