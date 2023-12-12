Australia, Canada, New Zealand back efforts towards Gaza ceasefire -statement

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada, Australia and New Zealand support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, the prime ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians," they said in the statement.

A ceasefire cannot be one-sided and Hamas must release all hostages and stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, they added.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Ljunggren)

