Australia can charge up a war on climate change: podcast

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saul Griffith, author of “The Big Switch”, tells The Exchange why neither hydrogen nor carbon capture can tackle global warming. Instead, electrifying everything from cars to stoves will, thanks to ample sun and wind Down Under. It’d spark a jobs and exports boom, too.

