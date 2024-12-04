Australia Calls for Increased Internet User Choice Amidst Google Dominance

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU.

Australia's competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has called for a renewed focus on promoting greater choice for internet users, citing Google's dominant position in the search engine market and the failure of competitors to effectively leverage the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, reports Reuters.

In a recent report, the ACCC highlighted the nascent integration of generative AI tools into search engines, expressing concern that the substantial resources and established dominance of Big Tech companies like Google and Microsoft could hinder competition. The ACCC noted that commercial deals between tech giants and AI providers could raise concerns about search query accuracy and reliability.

"While some consumers may find the generative AI search experience more useful and efficient, others may be concerned about the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated responses to search queries," said Commissioner Peter Crone.

Google and Microsoft have yet to respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Australia has been actively scrutinizing the practices of major tech companies, particularly those based in the US. It was the first nation to mandate that social media platforms compensate media outlets for content sharing. Last month, Australia also passed legislation banning social media use for children under 16. This week, the government proposed a bill that could impose significant fines (up to A$50 million) on tech giants for anti-competitive behavior and for hindering consumer switching between services.

The ACCC is advocating for the implementation of service-specific codes to prevent anti-competitive practices, address data imbalances, and facilitate easier consumer switching. The Australian government has indicated its support for these measures in principle. The ACCC's inquiry is scheduled to conclude by next March.

