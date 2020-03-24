Australia c.bank to offer $10 bln in U.S. dollar repo operation

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank said on Wednesday it would offer $10 billion as part of a global effort to meet demand for the U.S. currency.

The repo tender will be held on March 26 and the loan on offer will be for 84 days, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

