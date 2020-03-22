Australia c.bank to buy up to A$4 bln in bonds as part of QE

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Monday proposed to buy A$4 billion ($2.30 billion) in local government bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25%.

The RBA will buy bonds maturing in May 2021, December 2021, April 2027 and November 2028, it added.

On Friday, the RBA bought A$5 billion on the first day of its bond-buying programme as it looks to ensure credit was cheap and freely available across the economy as the coronavirus impact deepens.

