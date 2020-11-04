Australia c.bank to buy $1.4 bln bonds in first round of QE

Contributor
Swati Pandey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's central bank announced a A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) auction of seven-to-10-year government bonds on the first day of its quantitative easing programme on Thursday in an effort to keep borrowing costs low for the virus-ravaged economy.

Following its monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed its cash rate to an all-time low of 0.1% and announced a A$100 billion quantitative easing programme, targetting long-dated bonds.

On Thursday, the RBA offered to buy bonds, maturing between November 2028 and May 2032, excluding December 2030, it added.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

