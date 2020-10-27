Australia c.bank to announce A$100 bln QE next week
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will likely expand its government bond buying programme by about A$100 billion ($71.29 billion) at its meeting next week, targeting longer duration securities, according to a Reuters poll of 14 economists.
An overwhelming majority of respondents believe the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will expand its quantitative easing programme to include five-to-ten year Australian government and semi-government bonds at its Nov.3 board meeting, the poll showed.
The RBA is also widely expected to trim its cash rate as well as the target for three-year government bond yields by 15 basis points to 0.1% at the meeting, according to a separate poll conducted earlier this month. AU/INT
Economists say the RBA's balance sheet could easily approach A$500 billion by the middle of next year, equal to about a quarter of Australia's annual gross domestic product (GDP).
However, they are divided on the approach policymakers might take for the bond buying programme, the poll shows. (See table below)
Westpac and Bank of America are among those predicting an "open-ended" bond buying programme, meaning the RBA would not commit to a number.
"We think the RBA will try to maintain maximum flexibility," said Bank of America economist Tony Morris.
Morris expects around A$75 billion to A$100 billion in outright bond purchases of five to 10-year bonds by end-2021.
"This could change in line with a flexible approach to the ongoing mix of the unconventional policy package," he added.
AMP economist Shane Oliver expects a monthly bond buying program of around A$12 billion with a commitment to continue it as long as necessary, saying it "will convey more conviction than say a fixed amount of A$150 billion spread over 12 months."
Others such as ANZ predict around A$100 billion of QE, targeting the five-to-ten year part of the yield curve to help lower long-term borrowing costs.
Bank
Qty expected
Timeframe
AMP
A$12 bln per month
end-2021
ANZ Banking Group
A$100 bln
mid-2021
Bank of America
A$75-A$100 bln
end-2021
Capital Economics
A$150 bln
end-2021
Commonwealth Bank
A$100 bln
open-ended
Citi
A$150-A$200 bln
in February
Goldman Sachs
A$100 bln
not specified
JPMorgan
A$100 bln
in February
Macquarie
A$100-A$150 bln
mid-2022
Morgan Stanley
A$5 bln per month
no end-date or maturity target
NAB
A$143 bln
end-2021
RBC
A$100-A$180 bln
end-2021
TD Securities
A$80-A$100 bln
end-2021
Westpac Banking Group
Open-ended
open-ended
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.