Australia c.bank sees 'subdued' economic activity through September

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's economy could shrink "significantly" in the June quarter and remain "subdued" through September due to the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, minutes of the country's central bank's April 7 policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's economy could shrink "significantly" in the June quarter and remain "subdued" through September due to the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, minutes of the country's central bank's April 7 policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had this month left the cash rate at 0.25% and pledged to do "what is necessary" to keep three-year government bond yields around that level.

The minutes showed board members discussed deferrals and cancellations of business investment plans. Household consumption was also expected to be downbeat, and services export would take a hit for months assuming current border controls stay in place for some time.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey;)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters