Australia c.bank says more rate hikes may be needed

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Friday said it is possible some further tightening will be required to bring inflation to heel, but that would depend on data and evolving assessments of outlook and risks.

Appearing before lawmakers, outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said so far the recent data are consistent with the economy continuing to travel along the "narrow path" to a soft landing in which inflation eases without unemployment rising dramatically.

However, Lowe highlighted two risks that the RBA will be attentive to - the outlook for household consumption and high services inflation.

"The Board is seeking to establish a credible path back to the inflation target over the next couple of years to avoid a damaging shift in inflation expectations," Lowe said.

"It is also seeking to strike the right balance between getting inflation down in a timely way and preserving as many of the gains in the labour market as possible"

The RBA has since lifted rates by 400 basis points to a decade-high of 4.1%, though it did pause on hikes in July and August to assess whether inflation was heading lower as desired.

Financial markets and analysts are split on whether there might be one more rate rise later this year. 0#RBAWATCH.

This is Lowe's last such appearance given the government chose not to reappoint him when his first term ends in mid-September, instead elevating Deputy Governor Michele Bullock.

