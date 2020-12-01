Australia c.bank prepared to boost stimulus if needed - Lowe

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Wednesday struck an optimistic note about growth in the country's economy and said the board was still prepared to boost monetary stimulus, if needed.

Economic growth is expected to be "solidly positive" in both the September and December quarters, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said at an appearance before a parliamentary economics committee.

On Tuesday, the bank left its cash rate at a record low 0.1% and maintained its A$100 billion quantitative easing programme.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.