Australia c.bank official says new policy measures not under consideration

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - New monetary policy measures would come at a cost and are not under consideration at the moment, a senior official at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said on Monday.

Responding to questions at a Kanga News webinar, RBA Assistant Governor Chris Kent also reiterated that negative interest rates were not an option for the country.

He added the RBA was closely watching yields on three-year government bonds AU3YT=RR and would buy more bonds if yields move away from its target of around 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

