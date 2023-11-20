Australia c.bank chief warns of inflation challenge for next few years

Adds quotes from Bullock, minutes from the RBA's last policy meeting

SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Tuesday said inflation will remain a crucial challenge over the next one to two years, in comments made two weeks after policymakers raised interest rates to a 12-year high earlier to tame high prices.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Melbourne, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said there was a perception that inflation was all driven by supply but there was also an underlying demand component to it.

"We're going to see more potential for supply shocks...if you keep getting them, there comes a point where everyone just expects inflation to remain high and if inflation expectations adjust, then it's a problem," said Bullock.

She added that monetary policy was already in a restrictive phase and was working to dampen spending, but noted rates affected people differently, with some - such as older Australians and people with mortgages - more incentivised to save.

The concern about a shift in inflation expectations prompted the RBA to end four months of steady policy and raise interest rates by a quarter-point to 4.35% in November, minutes of the latest policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

Markets are pricing only a 5% chance it will hike again in December, but imply around a 40% risk it might move once more in the new year. 0#RBAWATCH

Bullock added that immigration - which is running at a record pace - is ultimately beneficial, even though it has added to the infrastructure and housing burden in the country.

