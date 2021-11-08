Australia businesses see rapid recovery in October -survey

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business conditions rebounded sharply in October as the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions saw sales, profits and employment all bounce, reinforcing expectations for a rapid recovery.

Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) NAB.AX showed its index of business conditions jumped 6 points to +11 in October, taking it back above the long-run average.

The survey's measure of confidence climbed 11 points to +21 as firms in Victoria state looked forward to a further easing in stay-at-home rules.

The survey was released earlier than usual to coincide with NAB's earnings results.

The survey's measure of sales added 7 points to +17 as more retail sectors reopened, while profitability rose 6 points to +8 and employment 5 points to +6.

Capacity utilisation rebounded strongly to 81.5% and forward orders picked up sharply in a promising sign for continued demand.

The survey also showed healthy demand combined with supply chain disruptions and border restrictions had pushed input cost inflation to the highest level in a decade.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Chris Reese)

