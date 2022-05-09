Australia businesses report strong conditions, rising costs

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business conditions rose strongly in April as hard-hit services finally enjoyed a recovery from the lagged effect of the coronavirus, while cost pressures remained intense across industries.

Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) NAB.AX showed its index of business conditions climbed 5 points to +20 in April, the highest since June last year.

Its measure of confidence fell back 6 points to +10, as surging inflation led to speculation of a rise in interest rates which was duly delivered last week.

The survey's measure of sales rose 4 points to a very high +27, while profitability jumped 10 points to +22. The employment index held firm at +10, suggesting the jobless rate will soon drop under 4% for the first time since the early 1970s.

"Pleasingly, the improvement was largely driven by much stronger conditions in the recreation & personal services sector, which has lagged through the recent recovery period but is now back above their pre-COVID average level," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

Measures of forward orders and capacity utilisation held firm, suggesting the pick-up would continue.

Inflation remained a burden with purchase costs and labour costs accelerating from already high levels, while growth in retail prices eased only a little.

"The April survey results show little let-up in the underlying cost pressures that are driving prices higher, supporting our expectation that inflation will remain elevated in Q2 and likely Q3," Oster said.

A startling jump in inflation in the first quarter led the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike rates a quarter point to 0.35%, the first tightening in more than a decade.

A survey of consumers from ANZ on Tuesday showed sentiment dipped a surprisingly small 0.2% last week as the RBA moved, having already fallen sharply ahead of the decision.

Confidence among those paying a mortgage did take another big hit, while inflation expectations eased only slightly to a still high 5.1%.

All this has not stopped consumers spending with data on CBA card spending showing solid gains in services, bars and eating out in the two weeks to May 6.

"However, with last week's rate hike the first of more to come, and ongoing concerns around inflation, we expect households will become more cautious and consumer spending growth to slow," CBA cautioned.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

