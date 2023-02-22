Australia business investment up 2.2% in Q4, tops forecasts

February 22, 2023 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian business investment rose by more than expected in the December quarter helped by a jump in spending on retail and accommodation, while firms also had an upbeat outlook for spending in 2023/24.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed private capital spending climbed a real 2.2% in the December quarter from the previous quarter, beating forecasts of a 1.3% increase.

Firms lifted spending plans for the current fiscal year to June 2023 to A$158.7 billion ($108.12 billion), up 2.2% on the previous quarter. The ABS also released its first estimate for 2023/24 which came in at A$129.7 billion, on the high side of forecasts.

