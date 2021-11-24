Australia business investment slips in Q3, outlook resilient

Australian business investment slipped in the third quarter as pandemic lockdowns shut many firms, though future spending plans proved surprisingly resilient and a rapid recovery is expected now that most of the restrictions have been lifted.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed capital expenditure fell a real 2.2% in the third quarter to A$32.7 billion ($23.57 billion), in line with market forecasts of a 2.0% drop.

Spending plans for the year to end June 2022 were upgraded to A$138.6 billion, above most analysts' estimates and a sign business confidence had weathered the disruptions well.

