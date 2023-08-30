Australia business investment rises 2.8% in Q2, tops forecasts

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian business investment was surprisingly strong in the June quarter as some firms took advantage of tax breaks to buy new equipment, while plans for future spending were also upgraded.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed private capital spending climbed a real 2.8% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, handily beating forecasts of a 1.2% increase.

Firms also lifted spending plans for the fiscal year to June 2024 to A$157.8 billion ($102.66 billion), up 14.5% on the previous quarter. Analysts had looked for a figure of around $156 billion.

($1 = 1.5370 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

