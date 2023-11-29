News & Insights

Australia business investment hits 8-year high in Q3

November 29, 2023 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian business investment rose to an eight-year high in the September quarter thanks to a jump in mining, while plans for future spending were upgraded in a much-needed boost for economic growth.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed private capital spending rose a real 0.6% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, led by a 5.6% increase in the mining sector.

Firms lifted spending plans for the fiscal year to June 2024 to A$171.2 billion ($113.30 billion), up 8.5% on the previous quarter. Analysts had looked for a figure of around $169 billion.

