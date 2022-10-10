Australia business activity booms in Sept as demand stays hot

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported booming sales in September as demand remained surprisingly resilient to higher interest rates, while cost pressures cooled in a hopeful sign for inflation.

Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) NAB.AX showed its index of business conditions climbed 3 points to +25 in September, far above its long-run average.

The volatile measure of confidence eased 5 points to +5, leaving it around the long-run average.

"Conditions are now higher than their pre-COVID peak, which shows just how strong demand is at present," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster. "The current level of conditions are only exceeded by the post-lockdown surge in early 2021."

"Clearly, consumers are still finding a way to keep spending, with the very strong labour market, savings buffers and a broader post-pandemic recovery all playing a role."

The NAB surveys have shown business activity beating all expectations for some months even as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted interest rates by a total 250 basis points to a nine-year peak of 2.6%.

However, the bank did surprise last week by shifting down to a quarter-point move, saying it wanted to keep the economy on an even keel as it battled with inflation.

There was some early evidence that inflation could be past its worse with quarterly growth in retail prices slowing to 2.2% from 3.3% in September. Labour costs and purchase costs also eased back.

“Overall, the survey indicates the economy has remained resilient through recent months despite the challenges from higher inflation, rising interest rates and a gloomy global outlook, and there are signs that cost pressures may be easing," said Oster.

The survey continued to show resilience in demand, with its measure of sales jumping 9 points to a super-strong +38 in September, far above pre-pandemic levels.

Firms were still running flat out with capacity utilisation just off a record high at 85.8%.

Profitability held steady at a healthy +19, while the employment index dipped a point to +16. Official figures showed the jobless rate near a fresh 48-year low of 3.5% in August.

A separate survey of consumers from Westpac out on Tuesday showed sentiment remained deeply gloomy even as they continued to spend strongly, perhaps reflecting the underlying strength of the labour market.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

