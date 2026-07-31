Australia, Brazil, Chile, and New Zealand Object to Trump's New Tariffs, Adding Trade War Uncertainty That Investors Should Watch

Key Points

Other countries aren’t happy about Trump's new tariffs, but it’s too soon to say that there’s a big risk of a trade war.

No matter what happens next with tariffs, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF offers broad diversification across 10,000 stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF ›

President Donald Trump has not stopped using tariffs. In February, the Supreme Court ruled that the president's previous attempt at emergency-powers tariffs was unconstitutional. Now Trump is trying a new strategy. On July 24,, the Trump administration announced new tariffs of 10% or 12.5% on imports from more than 60 countries, covering approximately 99.4% of U.S. imports. The administration claims that these countries are failing to do enough to prohibit the use of forced labor.

Other countries aren't happy about the new Trump tariffs. Australia, Brazil, Chile, and New Zealand have all issued statements of disagreement and objection. It's possible that the new tariffs could lead to more trade tensions, if not an outright trade war.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Let's look at a few reasons the new tariffs might not cause a "tariff tantrum" in the stock market -- and how you might want to keep investing in the global economy.

Why Trump is using new tariffs

Trump is effectively accusing some of America's largest trade partners of using illegal forced labor or allowing products to be imported that were made with forced labor. Forced labor is bad, not only because of what it does to those workers, but because it undercuts wages for U.S. workers.

The Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump doesn't have the authority to use "emergency powers" to issue tariffs. But claiming that other countries are enabling forced labor could be a stronger legal strategy for the Trump administration to justify its new tariffs.

Unlike when Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs in April 2025, the stock market didn't crash this time. As I write this, the S&P 500 index is up slightly since Friday's new tariff announcement. Investors seem to be taking the tariff news in stride. No one knows yet if the new Trump tariffs will have a big impact on stock prices.

Other countries will try to find exemptions and carve-outs to allow their companies' exports to avoid the new tariffs. The new tariffs might also be fought in court and ruled illegal, just like the last batch. Two small businesses have already filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's new tariffs.

With all the uncertainty, how should you invest? U.S. companies pay tariffs -- not the countries -- and even if international trade tensions grow, I think it makes sense to keep investing in companies across the globe. Here's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that lets you buy the entire global economy at once.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF: 10,000 stocks, 18 years of 8.9% annualized returns

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT: VT) lets you own a global portfolio of 10,048 stocks from the United States and 39 other countries. If you're not sure what's going to happen next with tariffs or international trade, this ETF offers a broadly diversified bet.

This global ETF has delivered average annual returns (by net asset value, or NAV) of about 24.3% for the past year, 19.7% for the past three years, and 12.8% for the past 10 years. In the past 18 years since the fund's inception in June 2008, it's delivered annualized returns (by NAV) of 8.87%.

Whether Trump's new tariffs are no big deal or end up benefiting some countries more than others, this international stock ETF lets you own the entire world economy. It might help your portfolio keep growing during uncertain times.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.