Australia bourse halts trading on 'market data issues'

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX on Monday paused trading in its equity market citing "data issues".

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," ASX said on Twitter without giving more details, but said it was working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

ASX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for further comments.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

