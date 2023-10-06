News & Insights

US Markets
ALB

Australia billionaire raises stake in Liontown Resources to 16.7%

October 06, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's company Hancock Prospecting has increased its stake in Liontown Resources LTR.AX to 16.7%, becoming the largest shareholder, Hancock Prospecting said on Friday.

Australia's richest person has been adding to her Liontown holdings since early September, when Albemarle ALB.N, the world's biggest lithium producer, was granted access to Liontown's books after revising a takeover proposal.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.