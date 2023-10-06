Australia billionaire raises stake in Liontown Resources to 16.7%

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's company Hancock Prospecting has increased its stake in Liontown Resources LTR.AX to 16.7%, becoming the largest shareholder, Hancock Prospecting said on Friday.

Australia's richest person has been adding to her Liontown holdings since early September, when Albemarle ALB.N, the world's biggest lithium producer, was granted access to Liontown's books after revising a takeover proposal.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

