Australia begins investigation against ASX over software replacement

Adds details, background

March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator has commenced an investigation into ASX Ltd ASX.AXfor oversight related to the failed replacement of the bourse operator's ageing clearing and settlement system, the company said on Wednesday.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) will investigate whether ASX and two of its units breached their obligations under various laws from Oct. 28, 2020, to March 28, 2022, in relation to oversight of the program.

The failed overhaul of ASX's Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) with blockchain technology resulted in the company booking acharge of up to A$255 million ($169 million).

At a parliamentary hearing in December, ASX apologised for the failure but denied misleading the market or regulators.

"In accordance with ASIC's policy on public comment in relation to current investigations, ASIC will not comment further on the investigation at this time," it said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.