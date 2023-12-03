Australia banking regulator maintains stiff home lending rules

Adds quotes from APRA, background

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator on Monday said the 3% serviceability buffer for residential mortgage loans would remain in place in order to maintain prudent lending standards.

Under an Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) guideline, the country's main lenders are currently required to assess the ability of new borrowers to meet their loan repayments at an interest rate of at least 3 percentage points above the prevailing home loan rate.

However, as interest rates have risen by 425 basis points to a 12-year high of 4.35%, many home owners were unable to refinance their loans under the guideline now that their mortgage repayments have jumped. Three of the big four Australian banks have started considering lending without applying the 3% buffer in some circumstances.

In its annual update on macroprudential policy, the APRA said the current 3% serviceability buffer provided an important contingency for new borrowers facing the risks of a weaker labour market, high inflation and the potential of even higher interest rates.

"By keeping current settings steady, APRA aims to keep Australia's banks resilient while continuing to encourage them to apply high lending standards," the APRA Chair John Lonsdale said.

APRA also added the countercyclical capital buffer would remain at 1.0% of risk weighted assets so that banks have an additional capital cushion for stress situations.

