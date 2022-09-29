Australia backs $2.9 bln urea plant with low-cost finance

MELBOURNE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Australian government has agreed to provide a low-cost loan of A$220 million ($143 million) to privately owned Perdaman to build a A$4.5 billion urea plant in Western Australia, the country's resources minister said on Friday.

Perdaman plans to build a 2-million-tonnes-a-year urea plant, aiming to export about half the output to the Asia-Pacific region, Brazil and the United States, while the rest will help cut Australia's dependence on fertiliser imports, the government said.

The government loan will come from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and adds to A$255 million in two previous loans backing infrastructure to service the urea project.

"This project will be transformational for Western Australia ... and secure local farmers' access to fertiliser that is vital to ensuring food security," Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King said in a statement announcing the loan.

Perdaman has lined up a contract to buy gas from Woodside Energy Group's WDS.AX Scarborough project as feedstock for the urea production.

The project is being built on the Burrup Peninsula, where an indigenous group has raised concerns about the impact emissions from the plant could have on ancient indigenous rock art.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek in August rejected a request from two indigenous women to block Perdaman from starting construction on the urea plant, however earlier this month she launched a review of the impact of industry on the ancient rock art on the Burrup Peninsula.

That review must come up with recommendations on whether to order new protection for indigenous heritage on the peninsula. There is no deadline for that review.

King said on Friday Perdaman's project has been designed using the "best available technology to minimise emissions" including using solar power.

($1 = 1.5399 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.